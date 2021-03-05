NSOAP to improve access to surgeries

In an effort to improve access to surgeries, discussions are underway for the development of a National Surgical Obstetrics and Anesthesia Plan.

Launching the nationwide consultation in Suva, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the plan can save lives and improve the quality of life of Fijians.

He says getting the community perspective on how health services should be delivered over the next five years will be critical.

“Every year, more than 313 million surgical procedures are performed globally for illnesses, accidents and common conditions across the medical spectrum. But only six per cent of these procedures occur in the poorest countries, where over a third of the world’s population lives. Our record in Fiji is better, but our goal is to be on a par with the most developed countries. Our people deserve no less.”

Bainimarama says the World Health Assembly has called on Member States to identify and prioritize core set of emergency and essential surgical care.

“ A survey conducted in 2017 revealed that 67 per cent of our population can access specialist surgical care within two hours of their homes, that we have 5.4 surgeons and surgical support personnel per 100,000 people, and our mortality rate related to surgery was point eight per cent. I expect that these indicators have improved over the last four years.”

The World Health Organization estimates that an additional 143 million surgical procedures are needed in low and middle-income countries each year to save lives.