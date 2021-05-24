NSAAC data reveals students plight

The recent data collected by the National Substance Abuse and Advisory Council shows the most common issues faced by children were violence, drug and cyber bullying.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says NSAAC provided counselling services to 234 students from 4th January to 31st March when schools reopened this year.

Kumar says the NSAAC data shows students were sexually abused at home and in the community during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

She says other issues included mental health and depression where students inflicted self-harm because of the underlying negative emotions caused by the trauma they had experienced.

“Students reported challenges they faced from their own families such as abuse, neglect break-up, or relocation. Students using drugs in the school compound and this was reported when I visited more than 70 schools during this period. Students displayed violent behavior in school. Some students were cyberbullied by other students on social media by using vulgar words and sex-related clips.”

Kumar says teenage pregnancies also increased during the lockdown.

The Ministry says NSAAC has been working closely with the Ministry of Education to provide training and workshop for the teachers as well as counselling and support services to students.

She says the counselors conducted phone counseling’s to 82 students and two teachers during the lockdown.

Kumar says during the school closure, NSAAC provided online training to 913 child protection officers, so they can provide immediate basic support to teachers and refer more challenging cases to them and other NGOS.

She adds when schools reopened, the psychosocial support services program was developed for Years 12 and 13 by NSAAC.

One to one counselling sessions were also provided to students in November.