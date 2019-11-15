Now is the time to reflect: Kumar

The Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says Tavua is much more than a mining town as the development of Tavua is due to the mining industry.

Speaking during the launching of a fountain to commemorate the 50th Fiji Day Anniversary in Tavua yesterday, Kumar says the mining town grew from its initial day’s thanks to the contribution of the elders and the miners.

Kumar says Tavua was declared a town in the 1990s and today there are 8,800 Fijians residing in the gold mining town.

“Well there used to be simple wooden buildings and you will only find wooden buildings in the town. Today the landscape of Tavua has changed. It has changed because of the contribution made by our elders as well as the miners.”

She adds now is the time to reflect and see what Fiji has achieved through the years.

The Minister says this is the time for celebration as Fiji marks its 50th year of independence.