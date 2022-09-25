Now is the time for far greater solidarity: Karan

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Small Island Developing States need to turbocharge their efforts to adapt their economies and societies to climate change and protect their people from shocks arising from the global system.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan, says that now is the time for far greater solidarity for people, communities and governments across small states.

Karan says these will be in forms of large and multi-year programs that will include whole industries and sectors requiring repurposing.

Article continues after advertisement

He was speaking at the Alliance of Small Island States Leaders meeting held on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He adds small states can lead the world as centres for development of ocean economy skills and expertise.

The Permanent Secretary says Fiji and the Pacific can lead the world in ocean energy, green shipping and in many other areas.

Karan also shared the perspectives on Fiji’s economic recovery efforts, adding the Government’s determined and strategic response enabled the country to progressively build back better post COVID-19.