Novel tells Fiji’s history with a satire twist

Doctor Anurag Subramani.

A passion for reading comic books and doing creative writing inspired a Fiji-based writer to write a novel with a satire twist.

University of the South Pacific’s history lecturer, Doctor Anurag Subramani, has launched his new novel, “Dakuwaku” at the USP Oceania Center in Suva last night.

Dr Subramani says “Dakuwaku” is a true account of the history, peculiar customs, and strange rituals of the Dakuwaku inhabitants.

Subramani has been passionate about comic books and had plans to write a novel on French culture. However, his father advised him to try writing a satire piece on Fiji and its people.

“In any kind of satirical work, you don’t mean people, and places and events, but everything is thinly veiled. Sometimes you do that so that you offend people, but as people read it, they will soon start to see familiar characteristics, familiar events, and places.”

He adds that Dakuwaku is a satire of Fiji’s history because it includes the coming of Christianity and ends with the indentured labourers. However, names and places in the satire are all disguised.

He adds that it took him years to compile this piece as he wanted to write history in a new way.

Each copy cost $60, and 200 copies of the novel have been published in Hawaii, of which currently 100 copies are sold.