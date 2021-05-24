Nothing more powerful than a united people: Kumar

Students at the Fiji National University, Nasinu Campus, have been reminded to embrace living in a country where people from different cultural and religious backgrounds are living side by side.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar expressed these sentiments at the Fiji National University Students’ Association Easter Celebration today.

Kumar says religious freedom is a basic right to which a society should aspire.

The Minister says the fact that Fijians have the freedom to participate in various festivals across all cultures is a demonstration of how diversity is celebrated.

“I appreciate the keen interest and enthusiasm shown by the student body in promoting cultural and religious awareness amongst our youths. Through celebrations like this, we foster respect and tolerance regardless of our background.”

Kumar says the last two years have shown Fijians that when we stand united, we can face any adversity, and there is nothing more powerful than a united people.

The Minister adds that Fiji’s five- and 20-year National Development Plans promote and protect Fijian cultural heritage for sustainable development.

She adds that Easter gives hope for a better and brighter future.

Kumar told students to think about the Easter message and how they could apply it in their daily lives.