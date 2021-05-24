Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Nothing more powerful than a united people: Kumar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 4:35 pm

Students at the Fiji National University, Nasinu Campus, have been reminded to embrace living in a country where people from different cultural and religious backgrounds are living side by side.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar expressed these sentiments at the Fiji National University Students’ Association Easter Celebration today.

Kumar says religious freedom is a basic right to which a society should aspire.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says the fact that Fijians have the freedom to participate in various festivals across all cultures is a demonstration of how diversity is celebrated.

“I appreciate the keen interest and enthusiasm shown by the student body in promoting cultural and religious awareness amongst our youths. Through celebrations like this, we foster respect and tolerance regardless of our background.”

Kumar says the last two years have shown Fijians that when we stand united, we can face any adversity, and there is nothing more powerful than a united people.

The Minister adds that Fiji’s five- and 20-year National Development Plans promote and protect Fijian cultural heritage for sustainable development.

She adds that Easter gives hope for a better and brighter future.

Kumar told students to think about the Easter message and how they could apply it in their daily lives.

