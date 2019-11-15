Notable reverse in rural to urban drift in Macuata

The past years trend of rural to urban drift has reversed and is more evident now says Tui Macuata Ratu Wilime Katonivere.

Speaking in Tabia Village yesterday, the Tui Macuata said the difficulties brought about due to COVID-19 has seen a prominent urban to rural drift.

He says more Fijians are going back to their villages to utilise the land for their livelihood due to the hardships they’ve experienced.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame says with the current situation in the world today, it’s hard to predict when everything will return to normal.

In this regard, he says Fijians need to be empowered not to wait around for changes to happen but to prepare themselves for the changes that are happening now.

The Tui Macuata says the COVID-19 situation brought with it a lot of challenges adding that the people of the North are accustomed to tough situations and have taught themselves to live through these hardships.