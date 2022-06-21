Not taking booster is a tragedy: Fong

[File Photo]

People who have yet to receive their COVID-19 booster doses are paying an injustice to those who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the biggest tragedy that Fijians can suffer from the virus is not acknowledging the sacrifices made over the past three years.

“The people who have lost their lives, it should not go for nothing. It should mean something to Fiji, and if it means something, it means we need to protect ourselves. We need to look for the people who matter and make sure that they are protected, so that we are acknowledging the bad outcomes that have happened before. “

Dr. Fong says 30% of the eligible population have received their third booster dose so far.

865 Fijians succumbed to COVID-19 since 2020.