Not enough funds to protect people’s health

Eleven years ago, developed countries had committed to jointly mobilize USD100b in climate finance by 2020.

However, this commitment has not completely materialized as low and middle income countries continue to reel from the effects of climate change.

World Health Organization Head of Climate Change, Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum says while this negotiation continues, the other problem is that almost none of this money is going to protect people’s health.

In its latest survey, the WHO has stated that there is growing evidence of the impact of climate change on people’s health.

Campbell-Lendrum says below two percent of multi-lateral climate finance goes to protect health.

He states if we ask people on the streets of what they’re concerned about on climate change, the health of themselves and their children is a top priority.

“So there is a problem. Not only not having enough finance, but also in the allocation of that finance to protecting people’s health and also making it easy for the small nations to access these funds because it’s quiet a complex process and they need support to make that as efficient as possible.”

The WHO has stated that the future of health must be built on health systems that are resilient to the impacts of epidemics, pandemics and other emergencies, but also to the impacts of climate change.

These include extreme weather events and the increasing burden of various diseases related to air pollution and our warming planet.