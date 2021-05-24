Northerners ready to welcome tourists

The Northern Division is also anticipating the arrival of its first lot of tourists from Viti Levu tomorrow.

Majority of the hotels in Savusavu and Taveuni are now open and ready to welcome their guests.

Taveuni Tourism Association President, Terri Gortan, says they are expecting several international guests to arrive by plane tomorrow morning.

“Our first flight of guests comes in tomorrow morning so we are still in preparing mode. The Taveuni Tourism Association is getting together its members and we are going to be up at the airport tomorrow welcoming our first guests to the island.”

The first lot of tourists for Savusavu also arrive by plane tomorrow morning.

Savusavu Tourism Association President, Delia Rothnie-Jones, says they are excited for the resorts and grateful for the return of tourists.

She adds, most hotels are open and December is looking busy for them.

The business community in Savusavu is equally excited as more tourists means more business for them.

Savusavu and Taveuni have for years been heavily reliant on tourism, and the return of international guests is a breath of fresh air for the industry, which has been mostly inactive for around two years.