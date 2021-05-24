Home

News

Northern police reminded to engage with the community

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 4:35 pm
Northern police Officers [Source: File Photo]

Police in the Northern Division have been reminded to continue to engage with the community.

The Divisional Police Commander, Northern Acting SSP Viliame Soko, says the way forward for the police force is community policing.

He was speaking at the monthly Divisional Thanksgiving Church Parade held at Naravuka Village in Seaqaqa yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting SSP Soko says a shift in mindset through consistent engagement is required to ensure long-lasting community policing partnerships.


Divisional Police Commander, Northern Acting SSP Viliame Soko.

He says police have to put in more effort and dig deeper so their strategies are relevant and realistic in providing a safe and secure community.

“Successful community policing will bring about a reduction in crime, better management of crime control, safer communities, increased public confidence and assurance, and an enhanced quality of life. It contributes to safety and security, stability, and sustainability for a healthy, wealthy, and productive economy.”


Northern Police Officers. 

The Fiji Police Force in the Northern Division is holding monthly thanksgiving church parades in villages throughout the Northern Division as part of strengthening their ties and bridging the gap with local communities.

