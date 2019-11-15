Home

Northern Operations maps out plans

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 6:35 am

The Northern Emergency Operation Centre with the help of the Fiji Military Forces has mapped out a plan in case of a pandemic, natural disaster, or disease outbreak within the current TC Yasa rehabilitation operation.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says the plan identifies three key areas of concern.

These include flooding, a COVID-19 outbreak, and an outbreak of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue, and Diarrhea.

Article continues after advertisement

Rainima says the plan outlines how they will operate in the case any of these disasters happen.

“They have helped me a lot to do the planning on how best we can shift from one operation to another – for COVID or if there is another hurricane. Right now we have mapped out a plan so that we can properly accommodate those within the operation we are currently doing now.”

TC Yasa operation is now in the rehabilitation phase – which will last 180 days and involves the restoration of essential services – with a focus on schools.

The whole operation to return Vanua Levu back to normalcy is expected to continue until July.

