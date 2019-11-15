News
Northern Operations maps out plans
December 31, 2020 6:35 am
The Northern Emergency Operation Centre with the help of the Fiji Military Forces has mapped out a plan in case of a pandemic, natural disaster, or disease outbreak within the current TC Yasa rehabilitation operation.
Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says the plan identifies three key areas of concern.
These include flooding, a COVID-19 outbreak, and an outbreak of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue, and Diarrhea.
Rainima says the plan outlines how they will operate in the case any of these disasters happen.
“They have helped me a lot to do the planning on how best we can shift from one operation to another – for COVID or if there is another hurricane. Right now we have mapped out a plan so that we can properly accommodate those within the operation we are currently doing now.”
TC Yasa operation is now in the rehabilitation phase – which will last 180 days and involves the restoration of essential services – with a focus on schools.
The whole operation to return Vanua Levu back to normalcy is expected to continue until July.