Northern market vendors struggling to earn an income

Market vendors in Dreketi, Macuata are struggling to make ends meet.

Dreketi is the main stop over for those travelling along the Dreketi – Nabouwalu Highway and every day, vendors from the nearby settlements and villages bring fish parcel, and fresh produce to sell to travelers.

Vendor Mereseini Rokoqica says they normally leave for the market early in the morning as the interisland shipping buses comes early and they sell fish parcel and juice to the passengers.

In a day, there will be an average of 18 interisland shipping buses that will stop by Dreketi. This number does not take into account the numerous local buses that run on their daily route between Labasa, Savusavu and Bua as well as private cars and cargo trucks.

Rokoqica says sometimes she has to make a second trip home to get more fish parcel and juice due to the amount of people that would stop by and buy from them.

But the COVID-19 outbreak which resulted in the ban of interisland travel has cut off vendors from their usual customers, leaving them helpless and unable to earn a decent income.

Another vendor Sereana Driu says in a day she used to sell at least 15 fish parcels at $6 each but nowadays, she can only manage to sell four, taking home much less.

The decrease in the number of customers has also seen a significant decrease in the number of vendors at the market.Driu says at any given day there would be more than 50 vendors, but nowadays, there can only be about 10 to 15 vendors in a day.

Currently, two interisland shipping companies are only making one trip a day from Vanua Levu to Viti and return and one other is making one trip on alternative days.

The vendors are hoping these companies will soon normalise their services so that their businesses can get back up and running.