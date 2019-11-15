Northern Lau group not spared

Northern islands in the Lau Group have not been spared by TC Yasa.

Lay Pastor of Dakuilomaloma village, Vanuabalavu Island Mosese Natuilagilagi says he believes some houses have been damaged by strong winds.

Natuilagilagi told FBC News strong destructive wind is gaining momentum and a lot of debris has gathered in their compounds.

He adds the strength of the TC Yasa is the same as TC Winston in 2016.

Natuilagilagi says villagers had prepared well and all 41 of them had moved to the evacuation center.

He adds they will be relying on their families on the mainland for with Christmas many of their farms are destroyed.