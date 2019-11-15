Northern farmers receive post cyclone assistance

Fourteen farmers and seven communities around Korotari, outside Labasa Town today received farming assistance packages.

This is for the rehabilitation of their farms following damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Tino.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Jale Sigarara says most of these farmers and communities farm near the river hence their farms were affected by the flooding as a result of the heavy rains.

Sigarara says the assistance packages contain vegetable seedlings and crop toppings that should help the farmers and communities kick start their farming again.

“The Ministry is providing the package to establish them, only for individual farmers and the community packages we have. It’s also part of the backyard gardening initiative that I am promoting in the North.”

Farmer Mohammed Rashid says he plants beside the Labasa River at Korotari and his vegetable farm was swept away by the flood waters.

The vegetable seedlings package includes watermelon, cucumber, sweet pepper and tomato seeds.

Communities also received Kumala cuttings.