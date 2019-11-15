Northern Division experiences heavy downpour

The Northern Division has been experiencing heavy downpour in the last couple of hours.

According to the Weather Office, the rain is the result of a low pressure that lies over the north of the Fiji Group.



Police closing off entrance into Nanuku Street

As such, rain can be expected throughout tonight and tomorrow.

Main Street

The rain may get heavy at times and accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The Weather Office is also warning people in low lying areas that the rain might cause flash flooding and they are advised to take the necessary precaution.

In Labasa Town, some parts of the main street is underwater due to drainage issues.



Sangam Street Flooded

Nanuku Street is underwater and drivers are urged to drive with caution.



Traffic along Nanuku Street

Parts of Bulileka Road are also underwater, motorists are urged to exercise care when driving in the area.