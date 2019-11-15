Northern consumers deprived of savings: FCCC

Consumers in the Northern Division are being deprived of benefits of cheaper freight and shipping costs to Vanua Levu.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham confirms they have launched an inquiry into the issue saying there are many layers to the issue.

It has been brought to our attention that cost reductions are not being passed down and is instead being absorbed by traders. In some instances by freight companies and in other instances by businesses directly.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the FCCC, freight charges have dropped to almost half the previous cost with the introduction of new inter-island ships such as Interlink.

Looking at a private vehicle, charges reduced from $300 to $150 for 12 wheeler truck it reduced from around $1, 200 to about $750 and passenger fares were reduced from $55 to $25 one way. Possibly the cheapest it has been in recent times.

Abraham says all interested parties must be ethical and ensure that relevant savings are passed on to consumers.

Vanua Levu relies heavily on inter-island shipping to most of its supplies and the FCCC will try to quantify how much savings consumers have lost out on.