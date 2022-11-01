Northern communities empowered in climate resilience

Climate-vulnerable communities in the Northern Division are being empowered with information and knowledge to strengthen their resilience.

Nine villages in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata have launched their Community Resilience Profiles, which is focused on strengthening their resilience to the impacts of climate change through nature-based approaches.

Live and Learn, through its Climate Resilient Islands Program helped the communities put together the profile document which basically identifies their resilience capabilities and identifies nature-based solutions.

Program Coordinator Samisoni Rakabu says it took them a year to put together the information needed in the profile document.

“What we had to do first was to try and identify if the communities are resilient or not. Resilient to climate change, resilient to food security, resilient to food insecurity, resilient to disasters. And, if they are not, we have provisions that can help address them.”

Rakabu says the profiles reflect their lived experience concerning ecosystems, natural hazards, resilient food systems, market opportunities and priorities for the future.

The community profiles is phase one of the program.

Next- together with Live and Learn – the communities will plan a pathway and map out a strategy to assist them in building resilience.

This will be followed by training, the provision of grants and the monitoring of the progress made and mentoring.