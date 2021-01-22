Northern authorities advised to remove temporary structures

The Commissioner Northern’s Office has been advised to take down school tents and other temporary structures in light of the impending bad weather.

Director Fiji Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo says with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the Northern Division, emergency teams on the ground need to move with haste.

“We have been liaising very closely with the disaster management and have advised Commissioner Northern and the team in the North, with this kind of weather conditions, they need to put down the tents and they need to collect loose objects and tie them up.”

The weather is expected to worsen over the remainder of the week with a possibility of a Tropical Cyclone forming near Fiji.

Tropical disturbance TD04F was upgraded to a tropical depression at 6am this morning and lies to the northwest of New Caledonia.

The low-pressure system to the east of Vanuatu was upgraded to a tropical disturbance TD05F at 9pm yesterday and further intensified to a depression at 6am today.

There is a high potential for one of these two systems to develop into a tropical cyclone over waters between Fiji and Vanuatu from later this week.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says a heavy rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Northern Lau group.

A Flash Flood Alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to rivers and streams for Vanua Levu, Serua coastal areas to Togalevu and Ba to Korovou.

A strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of the Eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group.

For the Eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group: Strong Northerly winds with an average speed of 50km/hr from tomorrow.