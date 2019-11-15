Northern Air to divert Labasa flights to Savusavu

Northern Air will be diverting all their Labasa flights to the Savusavu airport when upgrade and maintenance works start at the Labasa Airport.

Fiji Airports today revealed they will be carrying out runway upgrade and airport maintenance work from July 13th to August 4th.

Northern Air Chief Executive Captain Rainjesh San says they won’t cancel any flights but will divert it to Savusavu and they will still carry out the same number of flights.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain San adds, they will work to support the upgrade as it will be beneficial for the whole of the Northern division.