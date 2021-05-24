Northen rice farmers receive portable mill

Rice farmers in Vunivutu, Macuata can now mill their rice with the handing over of a new portable rice mill from the Ministry of Agriculture to the village yesterday afternoon.

Handing over the machine, Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says Government doesn’t want the milling of rice to be an obstacle to consuming rice.

He says with the new portable mill, rice farmers will no longer need to travel far to have their rice milled for home consumption.

“In the beginning we had said that you grow rice for your own consumption and at that time we noticed that you can grow your own rice and harvest it but where will you mill it. But today, this rice mill is for your village.”

The Minister commended Vunivutu villagers for cultivating rice adding they are one of the largest rice holdings in Macuata.

Vunivutu villagers had committed over 200 acres of idle land to rice farming and have been harvesting for both home consumption and sale.

Village Headwoman Ranadi Raluna told FBC News, the villagers have been consuming rice from their rice fields and now no longer purchase rice from the store.

She says with the new portable milling machine, they can just mill their rice in the village.