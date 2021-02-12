North schools ready

All TC Ana affected schools and those schools used as evacuation centers in the Northern Division are ready to receive students and resume classes after three weeks of closure.

17 schools were affected by flood waters caused by the heavy downpour from TC Ana and many more were used as evacuation centers for those whose homes were affected.

Schools used as evacuation centers were vacated last week to allow for cleaning up to take place.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the last few days, school managements and staff along with teams from the Northern DISMAC Operation team were cleaning up the schools.

The Ministry of Health then carried out disinfecting to prevent any possible spread of diseases.

The cleanup was boosted with the services of personnel from the National Fire Authority and their water trucks.