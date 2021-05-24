North police reminded of duty in 2022 election

Police officers in the Northern Division have been reminded that they will need to support the government in conducting a successful election in 2022.

Speaking at the monthly Divisional Thanksgiving Church Parade held at Naravuka Village in Seaqaqa this morning, Divisional Police Commander North Viliame Soko told the officers they needed to create a safe and secure environment for the elections to occur.

Soko says the community is the most critical element in election preparation, and police are urged to engage with them.

“We need to create awareness and mobilise the community to create that enabling environment. And, in this case, this is where the Community Policing Strategy comes to the fore. Therefore, it is critical that this community policing plan synergizes with the broader Police Security Plan.”

Soko has also urged the officers to engage with the communities for partnership on minor improvements at community posts and police stations for Polling Hubs preparation.

They have also been advised to start preparing for logistics support now.

The Divisional Police Commander also reminded the officers to register for pre-polling if they have not done so.