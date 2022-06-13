North Health staff undergo IPC training

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Health & Medical Services / Twitter]

Thirty-six health professionals from various facilities in the Northern Division are being educated on the newly launched National Infection & Prevention Guideline for the Ministry.

This document will guide the health teams as they strengthen IPC practice in their settings which will contribute to the provision of quality service in the Division.

It will also assist in combating the emergence of preventable diseases.

While opening the training program Acting Medical Superintendent Labasa Hospital, Doctor Avaiata Ketenilagi highlighted the operational framework highlights the need to establish national standards of IPC and prioritise it at operation levels.

Doctor Ketenilagi says the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the devastating consequences of a lack of preparedness and insufficient infection prevention programmes, bringing IPC to the forefront of health work.

He adds it becomes absolutely vital for Fijian health staff to be fully trained and resourced on IPC to address the outbreak of infectious diseases.

Doctor Ketenilagi stresses that the training session will focus on meeting these objectives and developing the important role of the hospital infection control committees.

The IPC reaffirms the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goal and its target.

The Ministry further acknowledged the support from the Pacific Community in the production of the current guideline and also the World Bank.