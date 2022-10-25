Normal business day for the Chand brothers

As Fijians round off their preparations for Diwali, it was a normal day of business for the Chand brothers, who sell fruits in Muanikau Road, Suva.

Atish Chand says it has always been a tradition to sell on Diwali day.

“This year, it was really good – for last two years, we were not able to make good sale because of COVID-19 but this time it’s good. Every year Diwali, I am on the roadside selling but it will be only up to 2 or 3 o’clock.”

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says they earned more than $300 today, which has surpassed their average earning on a daily basis.

He says they ventured into the business after they lost their jobs due to the global pandemic.

The Savusavu brothers are content with their sales today and anticipate sharing the spirit of Diwali with their families and friends tonight.