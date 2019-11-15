Normal Back-to-School preparation for Fijians in quarantine areas

The Health Ministry has given the green-light for students residing in measles quarantined areas to report to school on the 13th of this month.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete has assured parents and guardians in these areas that they can carry out their back to school shopping but must exercise caution at all times.

“In areas that we have quarantined. So Serua/Namosi, Wainadoi, Wailali, Nasilai, the sub-areas of the Tacirua and Suva they should be cleared for all the children to go to school so that shouldn’t be an issue”.

Ministry’s Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan has confirm that quarantine has been lifted in Saumakia Village in Naitasiri and Nasilai village, Nakelo as of the 31st of last month.

She adds that business can now continue as usual.

“This is because of an appropriate amount of time that has passed since the last cases were recorded in those villages. So the quarantined has been lifted from those villages, so people in Saumakia and Nasilai are free to go about their business and do their back to school shopping”.

The Health Ministry aims to strengthen its measles vaccination programme at the early stage of primary school level at the beginning of this school term.

“School starting up again. Of course, we have measles vaccination at school entry. We just want to make sure that parents are aware that this is happening, that this is on-going and please do consent to have your child vaccinated as they enter class 1”.

The Ministry have achieved the 95% target on the vaccination of people within the target group in the Central Division towards the end of last year.