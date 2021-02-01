Non-stop Holi Masti hailed a success

Fijians turned up in numbers to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors at Damodar City in Suva yesterday.

For many the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji2 Non-stop Holi Masti was the perfect platform for relieve stress.

Zameer Khan had travelled all the way from Nadi to experience a fun filled atmosphere filled with colours and dance.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a very good experience. I came all the way from Nadi and I am already looking forward to next year’s event.”

Holi has become a common festival among Fijians and the annual event was packed with a variety of activities including the singing of folk songs and dances by cultural groups.

The purpose of yesterday’s event was to bring together Fijians of all backgrounds.