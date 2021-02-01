Home

News

Non-stop Holi Masti hailed a success

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 4, 2021 10:01 am

Fijians turned up in numbers to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors at Damodar City in Suva yesterday.

For many the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji2 Non-stop Holi Masti was the perfect platform for relieve stress.

Zameer Khan had travelled all the way from Nadi to experience a fun filled atmosphere filled with colours and dance.



“It was a very good experience. I came all the way from Nadi and I am already looking forward to next year’s event.”

Holi has become a common festival among Fijians and the annual event was packed with a variety of activities including the singing of folk songs and dances by cultural groups.

The purpose of yesterday’s event was to bring together Fijians of all backgrounds.

