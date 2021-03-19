Non-stop Holi Masti celebration will be a family event: Singh

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/ Radio Fiji 2 Non-stop Holi Masti celebration will be a family event with lots of entertainment.

Mirchi FM’s Programme Director, Ashneel Singh says the preparations have begun as the fun-filled event is scheduled for this Saturday.

Singh says the event will bring together people of all ethnicities to celebrate as one.

“The festival is a true family event and welcomes all Fijians. This is a free event full of fun and we will have a live DJ. We will have colours and this year we are also bringing Foam machines.”

Singh says they intend to spread the message of peace and happiness through the event which will be held at the Damodar City in Suva from 3 pm to 8.30 pm this Saturday.

He adds there will be free colours and sweets by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center and the High Commission of India.