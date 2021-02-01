The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration currently underway at the Damodar City in Suva is an event full of colours and entertainment.

The purpose of the annual event is to create an atmosphere where Fijians can enjoy and relieve their stress.

Mirchi FM Behaal Breakfast Show Host, Ziyad Parvez says it is a family event and people still have time to attend.

“So the entire purpose of this event was to bring Fijians of all backgrounds together to celebrate Holi in togetherness something which reflects the true Fijian Spirit.”

The event wraps up at around 8 tonight.