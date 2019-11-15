Non-Governmental Organizations to receive help

The French Embassy today organized a morning tea with non-governmental organizations and corporate businesses.

The event is aimed at building a strong relationship and partnership between NGO’s and businesses to help Fijians affected by the pandemic.

European Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam says, now more than ever, a partnership is significant in working towards supporting Fijians affected by the coronavirus crisis.

He says this is seen as a much-needed boost for non-governmental organizations in Fiji to provide a platform for a bigger reach.

“The keyword to overcome this crisis situation generated by COVID-19 is a partnership so we have to partner with the different branches of the government of Fiji but also have to partner with the civil society”

Co-organizer Ajay Bhai Amrit says the initiative will give the parties a chance to network and share ideas.

“The initiative today was to obviously bring together the majority of the NGOs doing fantastic work during these unprecedented times especially with the COVID-19”

He says the partnership of businesses and NGO’s will assist recovery and help change many lives.

The event today was also organized to show appreciation to organizations such as the Salvation Army which provides school lunches once a week and others that have been working behind the scenes to helping everyone get back on track.