Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Non-disclosure was an issue: Chand

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 2, 2020 7:03 am
Pharmacies must disclose and charge the correct dispensing fees and prices of medicines at all times.

Pharmacies must disclose and charge the correct dispensing fees and prices of medicines at all times.

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Reenal Chand says the non-disclosure was an issue, however, the society is working to address it.

Chand says a dispensing fee of $0.45 does not apply to all items.

Article continues after advertisement

“The 45 cents is only applicable currently on the regulated items which are in the FCCC list. Otherwise, the pharmacy dispensing fees is not regulated. It is up to the individual -pharmacies how much they want to charge on this.”

Chand says consumers visiting pharmacies with their prescriptions obtain a quotation to know the total cost of the medication.

The President says this will also allow consumers to save money.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.