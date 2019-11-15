Non-disclosure was an issue: Chand

Pharmacies must disclose and charge the correct dispensing fees and prices of medicines at all times.

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Reenal Chand says the non-disclosure was an issue, however, the society is working to address it.

Chand says a dispensing fee of $0.45 does not apply to all items.

“The 45 cents is only applicable currently on the regulated items which are in the FCCC list. Otherwise, the pharmacy dispensing fees is not regulated. It is up to the individual -pharmacies how much they want to charge on this.”

Chand says consumers visiting pharmacies with their prescriptions obtain a quotation to know the total cost of the medication.

The President says this will also allow consumers to save money.