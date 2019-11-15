Non-delivery of goods and services a growing concern

An increasing number of cases of non-delivery of goods and services has sparked concern.

This comes as reports have surfaced of numerous traders accepting money for products they are not in possession of or are not in a capacity to deliver services as promised.

The Consumer Council of Fiji has recorded 80 complaints worth over $87,000 on non-delivery of good and service so far this year.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says consumers spend their time and resources looking for products and upon making payments they expect the product to be delivered on time. However, Shandil adds that it causes great inconvenience and loss to the consumer due to false promises made by businesses.

The Consumer Watchdog stresses that businesses have an obligation to deliver their products and services to consumers and failure to do so is upright unethical.

Shandil says consumers facing similar issues are encouraged to call the Consumer Council of Fiji on the national toll-free number 155 or lodge a complaint using the Consumer Council of Fiji mobile app.