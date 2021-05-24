Non-compliant schools may not open

Some heads of schools have not been proactive to ensure they comply with the necessary safety protocols says Minister for Education Premila Kumar.

Kumar says schools that do not comply with COVID safe measures will not be allowed to re-open.

She made the comments as the Education Ministry announced the dates for school resumption.

Schools around the country will resume for face to face classes for Years 8 to 13 on the 4th of January while Kindergarten up to Year 7 will begin from the 10th of next month.

According to the Education Ministry, the last day for the 4th school term is April 1st and students will go on a week’s break.

The new school year for 2022 will begin from April 11th if there are no new developments in relation to COVID-19.

“My team here at the Ministry they are aware of it and they have been going out and assisting those schools even the district officers.”

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Anjeela Jokhan, says they have been assessing schools since last week.

“We have provided training to headteachers and principals. Ministry of Health teams has been going around schools helping them out.”

Kumar says a lot of discussions took place before finalizing dates to re-open schools a week apart for kindergarten and Year Seven students and for those in year 8 to Year 13.