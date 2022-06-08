Non-compliance a concern

[File Photo]

44 non-compliance notices and 41 prohibition notices have been issued by the Department of Environment since the start of the financial year.

Speaking at the Climate Resilience Infrastructure workshop in Nadi, Director Sandeep Singh highlighted there have been constant breaches by a number of businesses.

Singh says it’s quite worrying to see the statistics increasing.

“It is disappointing to note that there are businesses out there who are not complying despite continuous efforts by the Ministry to raise awareness through EIA Roundtables and EIA clinics.”

She adds that through the Environment Impact Assessment, the Department ensures all new infrastructure assets are well planned, designed, built and operated.