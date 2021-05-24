Nokonoko Road inaccessible until Thursday

There has been a full lane closure on Nokonoko Road from Sekoula Road to Ratu Dovi Roundabout.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this is due to a burst main.

The FRA says the Water Authority of Fiji team is currently at site rectifying the issue.

FRA says due to the burst main the pavement has suffered extensive damages on all four lanes.

It says Nokonoko road will be inaccessible until Thursday.

Motorists are being advised to use Sekoula Road in the meantime.