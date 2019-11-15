Noco commemorates arrival of Christianity

Hundreds turned up at Nabudrau Village in Noco, Rewa yesterday for the inaugural remembrance of the arrival of Christianity in their district 180 years ago.

Village Elder Wiliame Vakacegai says this is an occasion for the people of Noco to strengthen their resolve in tackling social issues.

Vakacegai adds the historic event sets a platform for the younger generation to understand what transpired in 1840 and the need to acknowledge history.

“Most of the younger generation are not even aware of what happened in this place over 100 years ago. My grandparents told me that the translation of bible scripts from English to i-Taukei initially started here before proceeding to Viwa Island. Additionally, training for pastors and lay preachers first started in Noco.”

Reverend Kinijoji Serutoki who currently serves his first year at the Noco circuit says it’s high time for the people in the area to acknowledge their church history.

He spearheaded discussions in organizing such an event.

“When I first came here, I was curious about the enshrine being left idle in front of the Talatala’s house without any commemoration or significance. I then encouraged the church and village elders to organize an annual event to commemorate the significance of the arrival of Christianity in Noco since 1840 for the benefit of its people especially the younger generation.”

Upon witnessing the success of the auspicious occasion, village and church leaders agreed to jot down this special day in their calendar and make it an annual event.