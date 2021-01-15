Home

News

No working together with REALB: Kumar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 20, 2021 4:35 pm
Minister Premila Kumar. [File Photo]

The Minister for Housing says it cannot work with the Real Estate Licensing Board to effectively address the shortage of low-cost housing.

Minister Premila Kumar was responding to comments by REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan who says Housing Authority should welcome collaborations with other stakeholders as demand for low-cost housing continues to rise.

He had said there is a lack of efficiency and effectiveness by the Authority in doing its work.

Kumar in her response says REALB has got a different jurisdiction, one that is not aligned to Housing Authority.

She says REALB is only responsible for licensing the Real Estate agents and nothing else.

