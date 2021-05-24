Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|
Full Coverage

News

No timeframe on filling up sinkhole

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 29, 2021 4:34 pm
[Source: FRA/Twitter]

There is currently no timeframe as to when work on the four miles sinkhole will be completed.

Fiji Roads Authority acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they are working closely with the Water Authority to rectify the issue.

Prasad has stressed that a more robust and comprehensive work is needed for the road to be serviceable again.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: WAF/Twitter]

Prasad says the sinkhole was found during routine checks yesterday and after inspecting the area, excavation was done.

WAF is currently working at the site.

“We will work with Water Authority to bring back the road to serviceable level again. We will work so that we can have normal traffic flow on Monday but I don’t promise that it will be happening on Monday.”


[Source: FRA/Twitter]

Prasad is pleading with motorists and the public to ensure that other alternative routes are used for their safety.

“We request the traveling public if they can consider the emergency work that’s going and the four locations and checkpoints .We request them to have some patience and give us time to get the work done. It’s closed because of their safety also because there is a sinkhole and by allowing traffic to pass, we don’t want to put people in harm.”


[Source: WAF/Twitter]

Police are currently at four checkpoints to divert traffic as work will continue throughout the weekend.

The sinkhole occurred on WAF’s West Wastewater Trunk Main which transports raw wastewater from Suva and the surrounding communities to the Kinoya Treatment Plant.


[Source: WAF/Twitter]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.