No timeframe on filling up sinkhole

There is currently no timeframe as to when work on the four miles sinkhole will be completed.

Fiji Roads Authority acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they are working closely with the Water Authority to rectify the issue.

Prasad has stressed that a more robust and comprehensive work is needed for the road to be serviceable again.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: WAF/Twitter]

Prasad says the sinkhole was found during routine checks yesterday and after inspecting the area, excavation was done.

WAF is currently working at the site.

“We will work with Water Authority to bring back the road to serviceable level again. We will work so that we can have normal traffic flow on Monday but I don’t promise that it will be happening on Monday.”



[Source: FRA/Twitter]

Prasad is pleading with motorists and the public to ensure that other alternative routes are used for their safety.

“We request the traveling public if they can consider the emergency work that’s going and the four locations and checkpoints .We request them to have some patience and give us time to get the work done. It’s closed because of their safety also because there is a sinkhole and by allowing traffic to pass, we don’t want to put people in harm.”



[Source: WAF/Twitter]

Police are currently at four checkpoints to divert traffic as work will continue throughout the weekend.

The sinkhole occurred on WAF’s West Wastewater Trunk Main which transports raw wastewater from Suva and the surrounding communities to the Kinoya Treatment Plant.



[Source: WAF/Twitter]