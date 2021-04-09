No talks of Tabuya joining Rabuka’s proposed party

Former Leader of Opposition says his doors are open to SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya or any other politician wanting to join his proposed party.

Speaking to FBC News this afternoon, Sitiveni Rabuka says there’s not been any direct talks between him and Tabuya but nothing is being ruled out.

The former SODELPA Leader who was seen to be grooming Tabuya for more power and control of his old party, says he does not want to jeopardise her position as a senior member of the SODELPA caucus.

Article continues after advertisement

“For her, the easiest person to work without of Parliament or in another party would be me. And that’s my view, not hers, Let me make that very clear.”

Tabuya had earlier said that she is fielding offers from other parties to join their ranks and she is keeping her options open if things don’t work out with SODELPA.

Rabuka meanwhile, is also throwing around some big names and potential supporters of his political ambitions, saying he has never kept it a secret.

“I am talking about Charan Jeath Singh, then we have Biman Prasad who is an old friend anyway, Save Narube was in the talks before 2018, We have not been able to attract Mr Chaudry from the Fiji Labor Party nor Ro Tupou Draunidalo from the HOPE Party.”

Rabuka claims to have exceeded the 5,000 signatures needed to register a political party and plans to make his application by the end of this month.