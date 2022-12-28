No talks of cutting: Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya [middle], Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran and Permanent Secretary Ashwin Raj.

There is no talk of sending people home.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, made this statement after meeting with staff members of her Ministry this morning.

The Minister says there are civil servants who have institutional memories and are very valuable to the work that needs to be done.

Speaking to the media, Tabuya says there are, however, a lot of vacancies that need to be filled in the Ministry.

Tabuya also highlighted that, through the approval of cabinet, they will look into all acting positions so these civil servants are afforded confirmed positions.

She says these civil servants have been doing the work.

The Minister adds that allowing this will ensure efficacy in terms of delivering for the Fijian people.

Tabuya was also joined by Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran and Permanent Secretary Ashwin Raj.