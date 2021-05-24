No substance in Australia’s pledge

The 2050 net-zero target announced by Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison has been labelled a hollow promise.

This was highlighted by an independent group of Pacific leaders known as Pacific Elders’ Voice.

PEV says COP26 was an opportunity for Australia to stand beside the Pacific family.

Article continues after advertisement

Republic of Marshall Islands’ former President, Dr Hilda Heine says Morrison has failed to deliver anything new and has very little detail and none of the clear action on fossil fuels required to keep global warming at the 1.5 degrees Celsius level.

Pacific Elder Anote Tong, the former President of Kiribati says Australia lacks the urgency and ambition in the fight against climate change.

Former Prime Minister for Tuvalu, Enele Sopoaga also expressed dismay that Scott Morrison’s promised $500m for international climate finance will be delivered bilaterally rather through the Green Climate Fund or the Pacific’s Resilience Facility.

PEV is calling for Australia to show greater concern and care for the plight of Pacific small island states.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison while speaking at an event at COP26 says Australia will continue to look after its Pacific family as they work towards achieving their set climate targets