No space is immune to gender based violence: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that no space is immune when it comes to violence against women and girls.

While launching the consultations for the National Action Plan to end violence against women and girls, Bainimarama says that women and girls are often targeted at home, workplace, schools, and hospitals, on the street and online.

The PM adds gender-based violence not only affects survivors but the children who are exposed to it, their extended families, their friends, their work colleagues, and ultimately the nation.

“There are also attitudes, social norms, gender roles and rigid stereotypes, where everyday sexism, discrimination, and disrespect of women and girls go unchallenged in our society; it is normalized, excused and tolerated.”

Bainimarama stressed that most of these attitudes are embedded in gender inequality, men’s power and control over women, and a failure to recognize the equality and dignity of all women and girls.

The Government in 2009 brought into law the Domestic Violence Act, which for the first time laid a legal foundation that recognized gender-based violence as a very significant national problem.

Consultation on the National Action Plan began yesterday and it will be conducted in two phases.