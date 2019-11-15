Home

No signs of panic despite warning

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 26, 2019 4:25 pm

Despite the weather forecast in place, hundreds of people still took time out to be at picnic spots around Suva.

Families had come from as far as Nausori to be at My Suva Park taking advantage of the sunny weather.

There were hardly any signs of worries of a cyclone warning.

With currents slightly strong there were many children seen swimming.

Some Fijians told FBC News that they already know the weather in forecast.

Meanwhile, as the Measles epidemic is also still in threat for Fiji, some say they do not fear anymore as they had already been vaccinated.

Police Chief of Operation Maretino Qiolevu say they are working with the Health Ministry and National Disaster Management Office on people’s safety in the two respective areas of concern.

 

