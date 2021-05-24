Home

No separation of pupils regardless of vaccination status

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 15, 2021 6:30 am

Students returning to school next month will not be placed in separate classrooms regardless of their vaccination status.

Questions have been raised about schools with larger pupil numbers per classroom and how physical distancing will be achieved to reduce the risk of a new outbreak.

However, Education Minister Premila Kumar says they will not discriminate against any student.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are wary of the risk that comes with re-opening classrooms adding their biggest concern is schools in urban areas with large enrollments.

“I do expect that there is a possibility of an outbreak in a school but we got to be ready for that to deal with that situation. It’s not that it cannot happen, it can happen.”

Kumar reveals one of the protection measures will be to constantly monitor the health status of students.

“The Ministry of Health has assigned each school with a health centre and this is where the health personnel will come to do the testing, they will be doing regular testing of students and teachers.”

The Education Minister says Heads of schools have been told to use the free education grant to make classrooms fit for students under COVID safe measures.

“I know it could be extremely difficult to deal with overcrowding buy by putting wall fans and cross ventilation in a classroom we should be able to clear the air and the ventilation should continue.”

The Ministry is urging parents to ensure their children are protected against the virus.

