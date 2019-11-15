No room to further develop Naqara centre in the North

The Ministry of Local Government does not have any plans to further develop Naqara Commercial Centre in Taveuni into a town.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says this is because there is no room for expansion.

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says there are plans though to clean up the street given the number of informal structures that have been erected as market stalls.

She says this indicates the need to provide infrastructure but the major challenge they face is leasing the land.

“We would like to develop in Naqara but the only challenge we have is that land. So, we just see how we can work around that and that is why it’s taking a lot more time because we really don’t have any land around that area to come up with a market.”

Kumar adds, there is a site they are looking at to build the market on but they have yet to conduct a feasibility study to gauge if the location would attract customers for the vendors.

She adds, there is also a need for a proper taxi stand and a market in Naqara.