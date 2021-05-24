No room for unethical practices in the export market: Dr Reddy

The adherence to all bilateral quarantine agreements by players along the export value-chain is critical so as not to compromise mutually agreed terms.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says any form of adulteration could prove detrimental to the continued export to our overseas market.

Dr Reddy says Fiji has a brand to protect and exporters should be responsible to ensure we don’t lose our brand image.

He adds that any attempts to make a profit must never be done through unethical practices that could jeopardize established export markets.

The Minister made these comments while commissioning Kumar’s Exports facility in Bilalevu, Valley Road, Sigatoka yesterday.