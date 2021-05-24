Home

No room for abuse in state institutions warns Minister

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 19, 2021 4:35 am

A stern warning has been issued by the Social Welfare Minister that there should be no form of abuse in any of the state homes under the Ministry.

Rosy Akbar made this remark while officiating at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and Inspire Pacific at the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre.

Akbar says there should also be an opportunity for incarcerated children to grow and become productive.

Article continues after advertisement

“At this point in time, all we need to do is move forward and say how we work with these young men that we can ensure when you go back, you go back as a new person, that you go back to your families with new energy, with new dreams and new passions.”

There are currently four boys at the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre compared to 20 earlier.

These young boys aged between 14 to 18-years found themselves in conflict with the law and are currently going through rehabilitation.

Through the agreement, Inspire Pacific will implement programs and activities that will improve the lives of the young boys’ at the centre.

