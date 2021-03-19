No risk of infection at CWM hospital: Health Minister

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital has a boiler at the East Wing catering for all the hospital laundry needs.

Opposition MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua, raised in parliament whether there was an alternative to the west wing boiler which burnt down in 2019 and if it was contributed to a rise of infections in surgical cases, risking the lives of patients.

Health Minster Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed the West Wing Laundry room is operational, however the boiler has been removed awaiting a new one.

“What evidence does she has that there has been a rise of infection. I’ve just raise the point that there is a boiler that continues to exist, the boiler in the East Wing. That boiler works. ”

Dr.Waqainabete says there is a contractor providing relevant laundry services needed in the West Wing.

“The hot water and the steam needs of the hospital kitchen are now met by gas and electricity. Fiji Gas came to the fore and talked with us on how we can be able to do this. We are utilizing gas and electricity. Our boiler exists on the East Wing of the hospital.”

The CWM West Wing laundry was destroyed by fire and was deemed unusable following the discovery of Asbestos which was safely removed.