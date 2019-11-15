No response on lot applications 10 years on

Fijians have been waiting for as long as ten years to receive a response from the Housing Authority on their application for lot allotments.

This is one of the main concerns registered by the Public Inquiry Committee tasked to look into the possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions in relation to the allocation of lots by the Authority.

The Committee held consultations in the North last week.

Chair Seema Shandil says the lack of correspondence from Housing Authority staff have left Fijians frustrated and in the dark on the status of their application for housing lots.

“They have not been informed by the HA as to when they going to get any plot if they are going to get any plot. The issue here is that they are aging and with age, they may not be able to get the needed loan to acquire the piece of land and call it a home.”

Shandil says another concern is that people have been allocated plots in different divisions.

“For example a person staying in Labasa, would want to have a plot in Labasa, but in fact she was assigned a plot in Nadi. So born and bred in Labasa and working in Labasa she does not prefer to own a plot in Nadi.”

The Inquiry Committee will submit its final report at the end of this month.