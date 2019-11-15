No reports of injury in Northern Kadavu: NDMO

Kavala Health Centre has confirmed that no injury reports have been received for Northern Kadavu.

The National Disaster Management Office says that the Assistant District Officer Kadavu, Isimeli Tuivaga confirms that TC Sarai caused major damages to the agriculture sector.

It adds that their officers are still conducting Initial Damages Assessment for Kadavu.

NDMO says the Muani Road has been cleared and is accessible adding that a damage report has also been received from Vunisea Secondary School.

It also highlighted that an additional evacuation centres had to be activated due to the widespread damage caused by TC Sarai in some areas.